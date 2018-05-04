Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - M.P.V. Explorations (CSE: MPV) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. M.P.V. Explorations is a mineral exploration company focused on base metals projects in the Chibougamau region of Northern Quebec.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "MPV" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_3ajt3rwj/MPV-Explorations-CSEMPV-New-Listing

Its main asset is its option to acquire 100% of the Umex Copper-Zinc project, which is located approximately 50 kilometers West of the town of Chapais. The single block of 14 contiguous claims covers a total area of 775.6 hectares. Documented mineralization on the Umex property consist of volcanic massive sulphides within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which is known for its numerous precious metals and polymetallic deposits.

The property has excellent infrastructure and is easily accessible along paved Highway 113 with several forest roads crossing the property. There is an electricity distribution centre post just 0.5 kilometres from the property.

A NI 43-101 report, completed in September 2017, compiled previous exploration work on the property, including data from 11 historical drill holes. The report suggests a potential non 43-101 compliant Copper/ Zinc/ Silver resource extending over a length of 450 metres and a depth of 150 metres. Current exploration program aims to qualify the historical resource in accordance with current standards. In addition, several documented occurrences of massive sulphides and gold from previous data warrant investigation

Jean-Francois Perras, President and CEO, stated: "Our listing on the CSE represents an exciting step in the continuing development of the company. Combined with the company's recently completed IPO raise of $1,193,100 and planned exploration program on the UMEX property, we expect to generate considerably increased general awareness for our company in the coming weeks and months."

The company recently closed an over-allotted IPO, raising gross proceeds of $1,193,100 from the placement of 5,965,500 units priced at $.20, with each unit consisting of 1 share and 1 warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 24 months. Leede Jones Gable acted as agent on the financing.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.mpvexploration.com" contact Jean-Francois Perras, President and CEO, at 514-667-7171 or by email at info@mpvexploration.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com