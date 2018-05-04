Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems (CSE: LDS) (FSE: LD6) (OTCQX: LDSYF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Quality Resources, LLC to acquire commercial extraction technology for cannabis products for the California market. Quality Resources has developed commercial scalability in the areas of extraction and distillation for cannabis oil.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems, with its isogenic pollination nursery and state-of-the-art production facility located in Southern California, is a licensed, state-compliant vertically integrated cannabis-related company. The company produces infused strips, similar to breath strips, that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product.

CSPA Group Inc., together with LDS Scientific Inc. and LDS Agrotech Inc., intends to use Quality Resources' technology to expand its market capabilities to include customer-specific contract extraction and distillation. In addition to the extraction and distillation technology, Quality Resources is developing a pesticide removal technology to achieve clean cannabis oil from previously contaminated cannabis raw plant and processed materials

Brad Eckenweiler, CEO, stated: "The addition of the QR technologies will allow CSPA Group to offer extraction and distillation to the entire California cannabis industry at a price point that should cause most manufacturers in California to rethink the cost and the challenges of self-operated extraction and distillation."

