Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("UPCO") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the ITW in Chicago Illinois May 6 - 9. ITW is the annual meeting for the global wholesale telecoms industry, providing a platform for 6,743 delegates from 1,944 companies and more than 140 countries to meet together and network.

Founded in 2008, International Telecoms Week was established by a group of some of the largest telecoms carriers at the time: A1 Telekom Austria, AT&T Wholesale, BICS, BT, Capacity magazine, China Telecom, Chunghwa Telecom, Deutsche Telekom ICSS, iBasis, IDT Telecom, Orange, PLDT, REACH, Rostelecom, SingTel, Sprint, Tata Communications, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Telecom New Zealand International, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia and TeliaSonera International Carrier.

The aim of this founding group was to create an affordable and beneficial platform for the entire community to meet and conduct business, this has continued to be the main focus of the event ever since and is the ITW Founding Principle.

Mr. Andrea Pagani stated: "We look forward to presenting Upco's telecom services and the Upco App with its E-wallet capabilities using Blockchain Technology."

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

