Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global robotic software platforms market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005410/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global robotic software platforms market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the latest data available, along with a detailed analysis of market trends, drivers, and challenges.

The upgraded research report on the robotic software platforms market is an integral part of Technavio's robotics portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the robotics market, covering the growth of this market across diverse industries such as manufacturing, material handling, and clinical procedures. Some of the topics include collaborative robots, artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector, and autonomous mobile robots.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global robotic software platforms market projected the APAC region as the largest market for robotic software platforms during the forecast period. The widespread usage of robots in industries such as automotive, electricals and electronics, and food and beverage in developing countries will fuel the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Rising demand for service robots in the healthcare sector will drive the growth of the market. The ability of service robots to assist in surgeries and carry out tedious and repetitive nursing functions will result in its augmented adoption during the forecast period. This increase in the adoption of service robots will indirectly foster the need for robotic software platforms."

Technavio's new report on the global robotic software platforms market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global robotic software platforms market? Request a free sample

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Key trends to impact the market

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global robotic software platforms market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005410/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com