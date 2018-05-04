

ROME (dpa-AFX) - The Telecom Italia (TIAOF.PK, TI) Shareholders' Meeting held today to renew its Board of Directors appointed five of the ten Board candidates presented by Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK).



Vivendi said it will be extremely vigilant in ensuring that Amos Genish receives assurance from the Board members presented by Elliott that the 2018-2020 industrial plan can be achieved in its entirety and in all its coherence.



Vivendi, which is the largest shareholder holding 23.94% of the ordinary shares, said that it reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the company and will take all measures necessary to preserve its value and avoid its dismantling.



