Mandalay Resources Corporation: Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX:MND) today announced that its first quarter 2018 financial results will be released after market close on May 9, 2018, followed by a conference call with Mark Sander, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on May 10, 2018 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).

Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number: (201) 689-8341 Participant Number (Toll free): (877) 407-8289 Conference ID: 13679730



A replay of the conference call will be available until 23:59 (Toronto time), May 24, 2018 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853 Encore ID: 13679730

For Further Information:

Mark Sander

President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg DiTomaso

Director of Investor Relations

Contact:

+1.647.260.1566

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.

