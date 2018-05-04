Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, today announced that Group CFO and President North America, Prem Parameswaran, will be featured in a television interview on TV Asia, the first information and entertainment channel for the South-Asian community in North America, on May 4, 2018 at 7:30 pm ET nationally. Mr. Parameswaran will be interviewed by TV Asia Face to Face segment reporter, Neha Mahajan to discuss the Eros Now platform and its exciting content offering.

To watch the interview live, please check your local television listings for the TV Asia channel.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand South Asian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. With over 10,000 digital titles, Eros Now offers its 80 million registered users and 5 million paying subscribers worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005414/en/

Contacts:

Eros International Plc

Mark Carbeck, +44 207 258 9909

Chief Corporate and Strategy Officer

mark.carbeck@erosintl.com

or

Media:

Sloane & Company

Erica Bartsch, +1 212 446 1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com