Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global solar microinverter market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global solar microinverter market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous solar microinverter market report, presenting a detailed market intelligence based on an analysis of the recent trends, market drivers, and challenges, to arrive at actionable insights for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the global solar microinverter market is an integral part of Technavio's power portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the power market, providing insights into new technologies that are gaining prominence across the industry. Some of the topics include indoor air quality, industrial floor mats, advanced energy, and wind turbine components.

Global market growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global solar microinverter market projected that the Americas would be the largest market for solar microinverters and would account for an impressive market share of more than 35% by 2020. The market in this region will observe substantial growth because of the high adoption rate of solar microinverters. The ability of such systems to bolster the energy harvest of a system will compel the populace in this region to adopt solar microinverters.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "A key factor that will drive the prospects for growth in this market is the rising incorporation of data analytics in solar microinverter systems. Data analytics is increasingly being incorporated into solar microinverter systems as it will aid in generating more solar power per circuit. With the help of data analytics, the inverters can be programmed and controlled to trip off and on in response to the grid voltage fluctuations. It can also perform grid-balancing tasks and inject or absorb reactive power. These microinverters are then networked to the company's cloud-based monitoring and control systems to increase simplicity and improve efficiency."

Technavio's new report on the global solar microinverter market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market growth opportunities and factors hindering growth

Technavio's report on the global solar microinverter market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

