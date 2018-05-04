Home credit and digital loans provider International Personal Finance said on Friday that it made a good start to the year, with credit issued growth of 3%, driven by the digital division and Mexico home credit, which was partially offset by a small contraction in its European home credit markets. The digital division saw credit issued growth of 24% in the first quarter thanks to strong demand in the company's established and new markets, while the Mexico home credit operation delivered a 5% ...

