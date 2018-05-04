DP Poland, the franchise holder for the Domino's Pizza brand in Poland, updated shareholders on its trading on Friday, which it said was in line with management expectations. The AIM-traded firm said it saw 17% like-for-like growth in system sales in the first quarter to 31 March, as investors gathered for the annual general meeting. It now had 56 stores in 24 towns and cities, with two new stores opened in the first quarter, with eight further leases already signed and a number of stores under ...

