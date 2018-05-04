2,000 young people will be hired on work-study programmes, internships and research-based industrial training contracts (CIFRE) in France in 2018, in line with the commitments made under the New Momentum for Growth agreement

More than 5,000 young people worldwide were trained within the Group in 2017

Regulatory News:

As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) implements a proactive "youth employment" programme designed to enhance the employability of young people and enable them to enter the workforce following an internship or apprenticeship.

In 2018, Groupe PSA has undertaken to hire 2,000 young people on work-study programmes, internships and research-based industrial training contracts (CIFRE), in line with the New Momentum for Growth agreement signed by five of the six French trade unions (CFDT, CFE/CGC, CFTC, FO and GSEA).

The campaign to recruit young people for work-study programmes has already begun. Open to candidates undertaking high-school level vocational certificates through to Master's degrees, the positions are available across all French locations and in all business lines, from production and R&D to sales and services (purchasing, communications, human resources, etc.). All the job offers can be found on the Group's careers website.

Groupe PSA's "youth employment" programme offers young people a fully immersive experience as part of in-house teams, with the personalised support of a tutor. It provides participants with an opportunity to round out their theory-based training with practical, hands-on experience and to enhance their employability by acquiring a sound skill set. Groupe PSA has also committed to prioritising young people when hiring, setting aside more than half of permanent entry-level positions for participants of the "youth employment" programme.

Commenting on the recruitment campaign, Xavier Chéreau, Executive Vice-President, Human Resources, Digital and Real Estate at Groupe PSA, said: "We have made a firm commitment to youth employment in all of the Group's host regions,which saw us train a total of 5,000 young people in 2017.We continue to foster strong ties with non-profit organisations working in this area, and with schools and universities, so that we can train and prepare young people for the jobs of tomorrow.It's a win-win system, with young people receiving quality training and the host teams enjoying an enriching experience. It also offers us a way to build the future together."

Groupe PSA's commitments to youth employment Fill at least half of entry-level positions with the Group's former interns or

work-study employees

work-study employees Hire at least 2,000 young people Key figures and initiatives More than 2,200 young people hired on work-study programmes, internships and

doctoral contracts by end-2017

doctoral contracts by end-2017 Integration of more than 4,000 young people throughout the year

Initiatives alongside non-profits such as French business group AFEP for the

"Engagement Jeunes" project, as well as C'Possible, Passeport Avenir and Frateli

"Engagement Jeunes" project, as well as C'Possible, Passeport Avenir and Frateli Initiatives alongside public authorities, including the signature of the LAFAM

automotive charter to promote work-study programmes, the more than 40-year

open learning partnership with France's national education authority, and

collaboration with 55 schools Scope: France

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its Push to Pass strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005491/en/

Contacts:

Groupe PSA

Media:

Clarisse Grignard +33 6 65 39 28 49

clarisse.grignard@mpsa.com