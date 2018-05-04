Foresters Financial, an international financial services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Longfritz as its new Global Chief Marketing Officer, effective May 7, 2018.

David brings more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing, most recently as Senior Vice President for Marketing and Retirement Services at National Life Group. Previously he held senior executive level marketing positions at John Hancock, Dunlop Maxfli Sports, Titleist and FootJoy Worldwide, and Procter Gamble.

"Foresters is very fortunate to attract someone with David's deep skillset and vast experience," said Jim Boyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foresters Financial. "He is a passionate, collaborative and strategic thinker who will provide strong leadership to our global marketing teams."

David has a Master's degree in Business Administration from University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maine.

David will be based at Foresters Toronto office with all marketing, communications and public relations functions under his leadership.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is an international financial services provider with more than three million clients and members in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. We provide life insurance, savings, retirement and investment solutions that help families achieve their financial goals and make a lasting difference in their communities. Foresters Financial has assets of $17.7 billion, liabilities of $15.7 billion, total funds under management of $45.1 billion and a surplus of $2 billion (all figures in Canadian dollars as of December 31, 2017). For more information, visit foresters.com.

Foresters Financial and Foresters are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

