Today Nina Jensen, CEO of X Four-10/REV signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UN Environment Program. The purpose of the MoU is to provide a framework for further cooperation and collaboration between the two parties.

The UN Environment Programme is a strong voice within the UN system and serves as a leading authority for the global environment efforts. Today, we are proud to announce that we have signed a MoU to solidify our partnership. We share many of the same goals, and a strategic partnership will enhance our ability to make a difference when it comes to ocean-related issues. We wish to create an international platform for leading ocean knowledge, innovation and research communities, both on land and at sea. Therefore, we are excited to have UN as a partner, says CEO of X Four-10/REV, Nina Jensen.

X Four-10/REV is currently building the world's largest and most advanced research expedition vessel, which will be launched in 2020. The company also aims to build the World Ocean Headquarter at Fornebu, bringing together researchers, voluntary organizations, businesses and various marine environments. These two initiatives will facilitate scientific groups and other stakeholders working together innovatively to find solutions to save the oceans.

Our strategic partnership involve cooperating in creating platforms for multi-stakeholder engagement on ocean-related topics, raising awareness and implementing the Sustainable Development Goal agenda with a focus on ocean-related issues. We see this to be in line with the government's increased focus on Norway affirming its role as a leading sustainable maritime nation, says Nina Jensen.

We need a platform where science can translate into practical knowledge and form the basis for policy commitments. The cooperation between UN Environment and X Four-10 is a unique effort in strengthening global cooperation on sustainable ocean. We have strong hopes of achieving big things together, says Lisa Emelia Svensson, UN Environment Ocean Ambassador.

