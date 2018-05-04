IFS Makes Complex Customer Service Easy to Manage with IFS Customer Engagement

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces the availability of three IFS Customer Engagement capabilities that deliver omni-channel experiences for next-generation customer service.

IFS Customer Engagement brings to market powerful solutions for support centers and customer service.

The three IFS Customer Engagement capabilities address:

Voice Self-Service : IFS Customer Engagement leverages AI-technology to offer a speech-recognition self-service front-end that helps customers complete simple tasks like rescheduling service appointments or checking appointment times in a simple, automated way.

: IFS Customer Engagement leverages AI-technology to offer a speech-recognition self-service front-end that helps customers complete simple tasks like rescheduling service appointments or checking appointment times in a simple, automated way. Digital Self-Service : IFS Customer Engagement empowers customers to find answers to questions themselves using the solution's state-of-the art website-hosted AI chatbot. This solution can be deployed as a visual overlay for IFS FSM and IFS PSO to reduce the burden on the contact center to ensure efficient and effective customer engagement.

: IFS Customer Engagement empowers customers to find answers to questions themselves using the solution's state-of-the art website-hosted AI chatbot. This solution can be deployed as a visual overlay for IFS FSM and to reduce the burden on the contact center to ensure efficient and effective customer engagement. Customer Engagement Agent Desktop: This solution delivers a highly intuitive omni-channel contact center desktop that integrates with IFS FSM, IFS Applications as well as third-party software. Agents are provided with simultaneous access to all customer communications, including calls, emails, chat, messaging or social media, ensuring that they have a complete 360-degree view of the customer to deliver an efficient omni-channel experience.

"Today's end users expect instant gratification when it comes to customer service, and they want to be able to communicate in ways that are most comfortable and convenient for them, whether social media, email or messaging," said Paul White, director of IFS Customer Engagement. "IFS Customer Engagement has been developed to meet these expectations and to empower service organizations with next-generation technology that complements and extends existing business applications to simplify customer service delivery."

The launch of IFS Customer Engagement is the result of the successful integration of recently acquired mplsystems' solution portfolio into key IFS software products.

CONTACT:

Anders Lundin, PR Manager for IFS Strategic Marketing and Communications. Telephone: +46-8-58-78-45-00, press@ifsworld.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-makes-complex-customer-service-easy-to-manage-with-ifs-customer-engagement,c2509049

The following files are available for download: