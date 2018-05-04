Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Analysis of the Liquid Biopsy Market by Product, Biomarker, Sample, Cancer and End User, Instruments, Kits and Reagents, Services, Blood Sample, Urine Sample, Circulating Tumour Cell (CTC), Circulating Tumour DNA (ctDNA), Exosomes, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Institutions and Cancer Research Centres

Report Details

Liquid Biopsies - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )





Where is the liquid biopsy market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand-new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2028, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover How to Stay Ahead

Our 156-page report provides 144 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, interviews, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing liquid biopsy market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2028 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2028, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, you find revenue forecasts for 5 different segmentations of the market, including forecasts for 3 product types, 3 sample types, 3 biomarker types, 6 applications and 4 end users:

• Liquid biopsy Market Forecasts to 2028, By Product Type

• Instruments

• Kits & Reagents

• Services

• Liquid biopsy Market Forecasts to 2028, By Sample Type

• Blood

• Urine

• Other

• Liquid biopsy Technologies Market Forecasts to 2028, By Biomarker Type

• CTC

• ctDNA

• Exosomes

• Liquid biopsy Technologies Market Forecasts to 2028, By Application

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Other Cancers

• Liquid biopsy Technologies Market Forecasts to 2028, By End User

• Hospitals

• Academic Institutes

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Cancer Research Centres

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts 5 leading regional markets and 19 leading national markets:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• APAC

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Australia & New Zealand

• Rest of APAC

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

• MEA

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the developing markets, China and India in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2028. Developments worldwide in medical device regulation, especially in the US and Japan will influence the market.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for liquid biopsy will surpass $600bn in 2018, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2028.

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Liquid biopsy Technologies Market report helps you

In summary, our 156-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2028 for the world liquid biopsy market and 5 different segmentations, with 3 product types, 3 sample types, 3 biomarker types, 6 applications and 4 end-user types - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2028 for the leading 5 regional and 19 national markets - North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APAC), LAMEA (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

• Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our survey you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunity. See how you could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you can save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Liquid Biopsy market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Get our report today Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast 2018-2028: Analysis of the Liquid Biopsy Market by Product, Biomarker, Sample, Cancer and End User, Instruments, Kits and Reagents, Services, Blood Sample, Urine Sample, Circulating Tumour Cell (CTC), Circulating Tumour DNA (ctDNA), Exosomes, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Institutions and Cancer Research Centres. Avoid missing out.

To request a report overview of this report please, email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2178/Global-Liquid-Biopsy-Market-Forecast-2018-2028

Companies Mentioned in This Report

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

Biocept Inc

Bristol Myers Squibb

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Cerba Healthcare

Clearbridge BioMedics (Singapore)

Clinical Genomics

Clovis Oncology

Daiichi Sankyo

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

G-TAC Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Guardant Health Inc

HarlePhil Ventures

HistoGeneX N.V

Illumina Inc

Inostics GmbH

Janssen

LabCorp (U.S.)

M3, Inc. (U.S.).

Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

MDxHealth SA

MedNcrease Health Plans LLC

Menarini Group

Merck KGaA

Merck Serono (Switzerland)

Miraca Life Sciences

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

NovioGendix Holding B.V

Novogene Co. Ltd

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

Pathway Genomics Corporation

Pfizer

Qiagen N.V

Roche Holding AG

Silicon Biosystems

Silicon Biosystems S.p.A

SouthGenetics

Swift Biosciences

Sysmex Inostics GmbH

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Trovagene

Unilabs

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com