IGU, IOGP and IPIECA Join Natural Gas Industry Leaders to Combat Methane Emissions

Global energy industry associations sign on to the Methane Guiding Principles to increase focus on reducing methane emissions across natural gas value chain

The three global associations became Associate Signatories to the Methane Guiding Principles. While they do not have a mandate to enjoin their members, as Associate Signatories they will play an important role in encouraging the application of the Guiding Principles.

This commitment forms part of wider efforts by the global energy industry to ensure that natural gas continues to play a critical role in helping meet future energy demand while tackling climate change and improving air quality. Since natural gas consists mainly of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, its role in the transition to a low-carbon future will be influenced by the extent to which methane emissions are reduced.

"Numerous scientific studies have shown how important it is to quickly reduce methane emissions so we can meet growing demand for natural gas while achieving climate change and clean air goals," said Mark Radka, Head of UN Environment's Energy and Climate Branch. "We're delighted that the IGU, IPIECA and the IOGP have become Associate Signatories to the Methane Guiding Principles. These organisations can help extend the spirit and intent of the Principle throughout the natural gas value chain and report on the reductions achieved."

The Guiding Principles focus on: continually reducing methane emissions; advancing strong performance across gas value chains; improving accuracy of methane emissions data; advocating sound policies and regulations on methane emissions; and increasing transparency.

"The IGU supports urgent and increased efforts towards methane emissions mitigation, and the Guiding Principles are a significant step toward achieving that goal" said David Carroll, President of the IGU. "Natural gas remains well positioned to make a significant contribution to improving air quality while also reducing carbon emissions. As the global voice of gas, we continue to support efforts that focus on measuring, documenting and reducing methane emissions."

To date, 11 companies have signed the Principles: BP, Eni, ExxonMobil, Gazprom, Qatar Petroleum, Repsol, Shell, Statoil, Total, Wintershall and Woodside.

The Guiding Principles were developed with a coalition of international institutions, non-governmental organisations and academics, including the Environmental Defense Fund, the International Energy Agency, the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative Climate Investments, the Rocky Mountain Institute, the Sustainable Gas Institute, The Energy and Resources Institute, and United Nations Environment.

