The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 1 May 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1358.13p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1349.08p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1372.60p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1363.55p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

