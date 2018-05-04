HeroTel Selects Cambium Networks Wireless Broadband Connectivity Solution

Largest Wireless Internet Service Provider in South Africa Starts Rollout of ePMP Elevate to Meet Overwhelming Demand and Support Future Growth

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois and STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless broadband solutions, today announced that Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) HeroTel has chosen its ePMP Elevate solution to improve network performance and enable scalability. HeroTel is one of the largest WISPs in South Africa, with more than 1,800 sites and 40,000+ clients for "last-mile" internet service.

"What really excites me about our partnership with Cambium Networks is that we are able to dramatically improve the quality of experience for our customers, while at the same time improving our own ROI," said Corné de Villiers, HeroTel's CEO.

"Demand for TV streaming services like Netflix and Showmax has recently exploded in South Africa," said Rich Henn, chief commercial officer at HeroTel. "Traditional last-mile mediums like copper can't keep up, and fiber is limited to deployment in isolated pockets. With Cambium Networks' solutions we are able to deliver high-speed wireless services to all of our clients, regardless of whether they are located in urban or rural areas."

"Cambium Networks provides a wireless fabric of end-to-end connectivity solutions," said Martin de la Serna, Vice President of Sales for Cambium Networks. "HeroTel has deployed our point-to-point licensed microwave backhaul solutions, PMP 450m wireless distribution networks, cnPilot 802.11ac Wi-Fi access solutions, and is now extending connectivity and coverage with ePMP Elevate and cnMaestro end-to-end management."

"ePMP Elevate interoperates with previously installed customer premise equipment (CPE) by changing the Access Point at the head end and applying an over-the-air firmware upgrade to the CPE ," said Sakid Ahmed, Vice President of ePMP Business. "The ePMP 2000 Access Point brings key technologies such as GPS Synchronization, frequency re-use, intelligent filtering, air fairness scheduling, and smart beamforming to an existing 802.11n-based network. This completely transforms network performance."

HeroTel employed an intensive selection process before shortlisting four vendors and ultimately choosing Cambium Networks' ePMP Elevate solution. This included attending international conferences and trade shows, extensive field and lab tests to ensure compliance with South Africa's harsh conditions, and meeting ROI financial objectives.

"Cambium Networks has really delivered on their promises," commented James Devine, head of HeroTel Networks. "Our field testing is showing excellent results. The throughput and density per sector are better than what we thought we might achieve, and their solution manages the interference beautifully."

"Our field testing has returned impressive results," added Gerrit Pretorius, Regional Head of RF Planning and Spectrum Management at HeroTel East. "We are able to load more than three times the number of client devices onto the Cambium Networks ePMP 2000 sectors, while achieving in excess of three and a half times the throughput speed on the client side. This solution will enable us to offer 50 Mbps+ services to our clients - which is exactly what company executives are requesting from our engineering team."

About HeroTel

Founded in 2013, HeroTel is consolidating the Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) market and connecting South Africans to high-speed wireless, fiber and LTE internet. By partnering with WISPs and working together, HeroTel is bringing the internet to all South Africans. In addition, HeroTel provides a personalized user experience with local call centers and immediate personal response.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Cambium Networks' commitment to continuous innovation in wireless access is demonstrated in the millions of radios deployed in thousands of networks that benefit communities around the world. Team members also contribute to social responsibility activities to serve the communities in which they live. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com

Contact: Sara Black, 1-213-618-1501, sara@bospar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325530/cambium_networks_logo.jpg