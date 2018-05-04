Odebrecht Finance Ltd Bondholders Conference Call To Be Temporarily Delayed

SAO PAULO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G5|Evercore and Pinheiro Neto Advogados would like to inform that the call originally scheduled for May 2nd 2018 is hereby delayed until further notice.

If you have inquired regarding materials for the call, you can expect to receive these materials shortly and the G5|Evercore and Pinheiro Neto teams will gladly follow-up with any questions bondholders may have in the interim.

If you have any other queries regarding the situation, please send a request to odebrecht@g5evercore.com