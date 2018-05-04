LG G7 ThinQ Offers Deep AI Integration for Maximum User Convenience

A Complete Premium Smartphone with the Most Advanced Processor, Brilliant Display, Booming Audio and Intelligent Camera

NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today introduced its latest premium smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ, focusing on bringing useful and convenient AI features to the fundamental consumer smartphone experience.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform, the LG G7 ThinQ offers 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage to run even the most demanding tasks and apps with ease. Equipped with a stunning 6.1-inch bright display has is nearly half an inch larger than its predecessor but not a hair wider, the LG G7 ThinQ is sized perfectly to be used with one hand.

Sporting a new design aesthetic for the G series, the polished metal rim gives the LG G7 ThinQ a sleeker, more polished look, complemented by Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and the back for enhanced durability. Again rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, the LG G7 ThinQ was designed to meet the requirements of MIL-STD 810G tests designed by the United States military to evaluate the performance of equipment in harsh environments.

Upgraded Camera with More Intelligence

The LG G7 ThinQ has been upgraded with an 8MP camera up front and 16MP lenses on the back in both standard and Super Wide Angle configurations for higher resolution photos with more details. LG's signature wide angle camera now captures even more beautiful landscapes with less edge distortion and selfies are clearer and look more natural compared with previous LG phones.

LG has further enhanced the AI features of the camera that first debuted in the LG V30S ThinQ. AI CAM now offers 19 shooting modes, up from eight, for even more intelligence-optimized shots. And users can improve their photos further by choosing among three other effect options if the one recommended by AI CAM doesn't suit their tastes.

Low light photography on the LG G7 ThinQ is taken to a whole new level with the new Super Bright Camera with images that are up to four times brighter typical of photos shot in dim light. Through the combination of pixel binning and software processing, the AI algorithm adjusts the camera settings automatically when shooting in low light.

LG has also added new features that make photography on the LG G7 ThinQ even more enjoyable than ever. Live Photo mode records one second before and after the shutter is pressed for snippets of unexpected moments or expressions that would normally be missed. Stickers uses face recognition to generate fun 2D and 3D overlays such as sunglasses and headbands that can be viewed directly on the display.

New to the G series, Portrait Mode generates professional looking shots with out-of-focus backgrounds. This bokeh effect can be generated using either the standard or Super Wide Angle lens, giving shutterbugs even more creative options.

Easier and Smarter With AI

LG G7 ThinQ will be one of the first devices to get upcoming Google Lens features. Google Lens is a new way to search using the latest in AI and computer vision. Available inside the Google Assistant and Google Photos, it can deliver more information on objects such as landmarks, plants, animals, books as well as identify text. Visit websites, add a business card to contacts, add events to the calendar or look up an item on a restaurant menu - all right from Google Lens. More details on Google Lens will be revealed at Google I/O.

Located just below the volume is a button that launches the phone's AI functions. A single tap of this button will launch the Google Assistant while two quick taps will launch Google Lens, a first on any phone. Users can also hold down the button to start talking to the Google Assistant.

With Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR) and the smartphone's highly sensitive microphone, the Google Assistant can recognize voice commands from up to five meters away. SFFVR is able to separate commands from background noise, making the LG G7 ThinQ a great alternative to a home AI speaker even when the TV is on. LG customer commands for the Google Assistant have been increased in the LG G7 ThinQ so users can get even more stuff done with their voice alone.

Super Bright Display Outshines the Competition

The first thing customers will notice about the LG G7 ThinQ will likely be the new 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) display sporting a 19.5:9 FullVision screen ratio and a bottom bezel which is almost 50 percent slimmer than on the LG G6. Powered by LG's new LCD technology, Super Bright Display, the LG G7 ThinQ can be viewed easily even under direct sunlight with brightness up to an industry-leading 1,000 nit, displaying 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

And depending on the type of content, the display can be set to six different viewing modes: Auto, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game and Expert. In Auto mode, the phone automatically analyzes the content of games or photos and optimizes the display and power consumption. The user can fine tune the image even further by adjusting the screen temperature and RGB levels individually.

The smartphone's New Second Screen gives users flexible options when it comes to setting up the display to fit their tastes and style. The display can be fully expanded for a bezel-less look or it can be set to a more traditional style where the notification bar is completely blacked out. Users can even change the notification bar to another color for a more personal effect.

Unmatched Audio Experience in a Smartphone

Continuing LG's commitment to deliver unrivaled audio experience on its smartphones, the LG G7 ThinQ offers premium audio innovations that remains unmatched in the industry. Available for the first time in the LG G7ThinQ, Boombox Speaker utilizes the internal space of the LG G7 ThinQ as a resonance chamber to deliver double the bass of conventional smartphones for powerful "boombox" sound without the need for external speakers. When placed on a solid surface or box, the smartphone utilizes its resonance chamber as a woofer to amplify the bass effect even more.

The LG G7 ThinQ is also the first smartphone to offer DTS:X to deliver virtual 3D sound for all content, up to 7.1 channel audio with earphones. Carrying on the heritage of LG's focus on great smartphone sound, the LG G7 ThinQ is equipped with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC for incredibly rich sound especially when paired with high-impedance earphones.

"The LG G7 ThinQ is strongly focused on the fundamentals and its launch marks a new chapter for our company," said Hwang Jeong-hwan, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "Through the combination of personalized and useful AI functionalities with meaningful smartphone features, this is LG's most convenient smartphone yet."

The LG G7 ThinQ will roll out in the coming days in South Korea followed by major markets in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Price and purchase details will be announced locally closer to the time of availability.

Key Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi)

Memory:

- LG G7 ThinQ : 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

- LG G7+ ThinQ : 6GB LPDDR4x RAM / 128GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

- Rear Dual: 16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 107°) / 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)

- Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

Size: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

Weight: 162g

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Colors: New Platinum Gray / New Aurora Black / New Moroccan Blue / Raspberry Rose

Others: Super Bright Display / New Second Screen / AI CAM / Super Bright Camera / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Boombox Speaker / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / FM Radio

