BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



2 May 2018



The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 April 2018 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 29 June 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 25 May 2018 (ex-dividend date is 24 May 2018).

Enquiries:



Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2427



