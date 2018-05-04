sprite-preloader
04.05.2018
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

London, May 2

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

2 May 2018

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 April 2018 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 29 June 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 25 May 2018 (ex-dividend date is 24 May 2018).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427


