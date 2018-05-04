Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, May 2
MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Results of General Meeting
2 May 2018
The Company announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held today Resolutions 1, 2 and 6 contained in the Notice of the General Meeting were duly passed on a show of hands and Resolutions 3, 4 and 5 were duly passed on a poll.
Polls were held on resolutions 3, 4 and 5. Results of the polls were as follows:
|Resolution(No. as noted on proxy form)
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Votes withheld
|Votes
|% votes cast
|Votes
|% votes cast
|3. Ordinary resolution - To approve allotment or issue of new Ordinary Shares to the Related Party.
|583,501
|90.41
|61,886
|9.59
|12,425,542
|4. Ordinary resolution - To authorise the Company to enter into the Side Letter with M&L Capital Management Limited.
|518,647
|90.11
|56,992
|9.89
|12,495,360
|5. Ordinary resolution - To approve payment of the Risk Management and Valuation Fee to the Company's AIFM.
|518,038
|90.02
|57,415
|9.98
|12,495,476
The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:
|Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|Votes at Chairman's Discretion
|Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
|1. Ordinary resolution - To authorise the Board to allot shares in addition to existing authorities.
|12,897,007
|58,804
|11,568
|75,360
|2. Special resolution - To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in limited circumstances in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares.
|12,892,591
|69,220
|11,568
|69,360
|6. Special resolution - To approve and adopt the amended and restated articles of association.
|12,895,815
|53,308
|15,106
|78,060
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10