Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.05.2018 | 17:17
PR Newswire

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

London, May 2

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

2 May 2018

The Company announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held today Resolutions 1, 2 and 6 contained in the Notice of the General Meeting were duly passed on a show of hands and Resolutions 3, 4 and 5 were duly passed on a poll.

Polls were held on resolutions 3, 4 and 5. Results of the polls were as follows:

Resolution(No. as noted on proxy form)Votes forVotes againstVotes withheld
Votes% votes castVotes% votes cast
3. Ordinary resolution - To approve allotment or issue of new Ordinary Shares to the Related Party.583,50190.4161,8869.5912,425,542
4. Ordinary resolution - To authorise the Company to enter into the Side Letter with M&L Capital Management Limited.518,64790.1156,9929.8912,495,360
5. Ordinary resolution - To approve payment of the Risk Management and Valuation Fee to the Company's AIFM.518,03890.0257,4159.9812,495,476

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)Votes forVotes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionShares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
1. Ordinary resolution - To authorise the Board to allot shares in addition to existing authorities.12,897,00758,80411,56875,360
2. Special resolution - To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in limited circumstances in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares.12,892,59169,22011,56869,360
6. Special resolution - To approve and adopt the amended and restated articles of association.12,895,81553,30815,10678,060

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


