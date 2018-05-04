Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

2 May 2018

The Company announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held today Resolutions 1, 2 and 6 contained in the Notice of the General Meeting were duly passed on a show of hands and Resolutions 3, 4 and 5 were duly passed on a poll.

Polls were held on resolutions 3, 4 and 5. Results of the polls were as follows:

Resolution(No. as noted on proxy form) Votes for Votes against Votes withheld Votes % votes cast Votes % votes cast 3. Ordinary resolution - To approve allotment or issue of new Ordinary Shares to the Related Party. 583,501 90.41 61,886 9.59 12,425,542 4. Ordinary resolution - To authorise the Company to enter into the Side Letter with M&L Capital Management Limited. 518,647 90.11 56,992 9.89 12,495,360 5. Ordinary resolution - To approve payment of the Risk Management and Valuation Fee to the Company's AIFM. 518,038 90.02 57,415 9.98 12,495,476

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form) Votes for Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions 1. Ordinary resolution - To authorise the Board to allot shares in addition to existing authorities. 12,897,007 58,804 11,568 75,360 2. Special resolution - To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in limited circumstances in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares. 12,892,591 69,220 11,568 69,360 6. Special resolution - To approve and adopt the amended and restated articles of association. 12,895,815 53,308 15,106 78,060

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10