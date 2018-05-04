sprite-preloader
Alkermes' Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

DUBLIN, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) announced today that its corporate presentation will be webcast live at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. BST) from Boston. The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Jennifer Zibuda
Corporate Communications
+1 781 609 6129

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire