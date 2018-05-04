Skava announces it's joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skava, a leading provider of cloud microservices for ecommerce, has announced its joining the Adobe Exchange partner program at the Community level.

"Skava is very excited to be part of Adobe Experience Cloud's growing ecosystem. We look forward to offering unique digital shopping experiences with Adobe and integrating our modern ecommerce microservices to power these experiences," said Arish Ali, CEO of Skava.

Skava Commerce, a microservices-based, ecommerce platform, is built to meet and exceed customer expectations in today's hyper-competitive, mobile-first world and empower brands to go to market faster and innovate continuously.

By bringing together Skava's leadership in microservices for ecommerce with Adobe Experience Manager's leadership in experience management, brands can explore new ways to capture shoppable moments and discover synergies.

"Building integrations between Skava Commerce and Adobe Experience Manager allows brands to use both innovative technologies to delight consumers at every touchpoint," said Dave Barrowman, vice president and head of innovation of Skava.

"Successful brands must innovate faster and always stay up to date with the latest technologies and consumer trends to ultimately provide value to their shoppers. We are very excited to have Skava joining the Adobe Exchange partner program at the community level," said Errol Denger, director of commerce strategy at Adobe.

"We look forward to becoming part of the Adobe Exchange partner community and ecosystem and working together to open new horizons for ecommerce with microservices," said Yuval Yatskan, vice president of marketing for Skava.

About Skava:

Skava is a leader in providing modern ecommerce and digital platforms. Skava's cloud-native, microservices based technology enables continuous innovation in a mobile first world. We help leading enterprises across the world to deliver engaging omnichannel, customer-centric experiences.

Skava is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in the US, Europe and India. For more details about Skava, visit the corporate website, read the Skava blog, or reach out to Skava at marketing@skava.com.

About Adobe Marketing Cloud

Adobe Marketing Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, empowers marketers to deliver experiences that differentiate their brands. Adobe Marketing Cloud includes Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign, and Adobe Primetime, and helps brands manage, personalize, optimize and orchestrate content, campaigns and customer journeys. The tie-in with Adobe Creative Cloud makes it easy to quickly activate creative assets across all marketing channels. Brands such as Barclays, Hyatt, Mastercard, NetApp, Philips, Scottrade, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Travelocity, T-Mobile, UBS, Verizon Wireless and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts use Adobe Marketing Cloud.

