Fire safety firm London Security announced on Friday that its profits increased by 4% to £21.7m over 2017 as the company benefitted from foreign exchange movements. Movements in exchange rates had a favourable impact on the firm's revenues in the year leading up to 31 December, adding £7.3m to reported revenues for a 10% increase on the prior year to £125.9m. If results had been translated at the same rates as 2016 then revenue would still have seen an increase of 3% to £118.6m. London ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...