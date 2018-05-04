Double Honors for UST Global at the Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UST Global, a leading digital technology services company, today announced that it has received two awards at The Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2018. The awards for 'Excellence in Business Leadership' and 'Excellence in Business Innovation' were presented during a recent ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg )



The first award for the 'Excellence in Business Innovation' is a testament to UST Global's effective business practices, innovative operations delivery, innovation in technology & solutions, innovation in corporate social responsibility, innovative services to the client with value-add and belief in the power of constant and creative communication. The juries were impressed with the quality of work UST Global has done for the Government and public healthcare companies, as well as non-government and non-profit organizations.

The second award for the 'Excellence in Business Leadership' to Amar Chhajer, Country Head of Malaysia, UST Global, is a testament to Amar's mission of Transforming Lives in Malaysia. It is indeed inspiring how Amar has built a team from scratch and how he has developed the local ecosystem in Malaysia. In his current role at UST Global, Amar spearheads Malaysia centre's efforts to penetrate the Silicon Engineering market leading UST Global to become a leading service provider in Malaysia for semiconductor technology solutions. Today, some of the world's largest corporations are the company's clients in Malaysia, and they consider UST Global as their strategic advisor and partner.

Commenting on the win, Amar Chhajer, Country Head of Malaysia, UST Global, said, "We are committed to innovative solution development, management and nurturing local ecosystem in Malaysia. We are working towards enabling Malaysia in becoming the Silicon Valley of South-East Asia. On behalf of UST Global Malaysia team, we would like to thank the juries of The Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2018 for recognising our work. We integrate our core values of humility, humanity and integrity in the way we do business. We are humbled and glad to receive this recognition."

It is indeed a proud moment for UST Global to receive the Golden Globe Tigers Award 2018, for the fourth consecutive year in recognition of its Excellence and Leadership in innovative business solutions. Transforming Lives is the company's mission. UST Global strives relentlessly to nurture hope in the communities they live and work in through programs focused on empowering women, educating the underprivileged, enabling & empowering the differently-abled, fighting human trafficking and many community development programs.

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Driven by a larger purpose of Transforming Lives and the philosophy of 'fewer clients, more attention', we bring in the entrepreneurial spirit that seeks the fastest path to value in today's digital economy. Our innovative technology services and pioneering social programs make us unique. UST Global is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and operates in 25 countries. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail, High Technology, Manufacturing, Shipping, and Telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combines local experts & resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ust-global.com

Media Contact:

Madhurima Deb (Malaysia)

+60-0164618475

Madhurima.deb@ust-global.com



Divya Singh

+91-8552944004

divya.singh@ust-global.com

