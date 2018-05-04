GoforIsrael Conference Returns to China

HONG KONG and FOSHAN, China, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hong Kong and Foshan will host the Israeli International GoforIsraelConferencewith the participation of 1,000 Investors and Entrepreneurs from China and Israel

GoforIsrael conference will be held for the second time outside of Israel, on May 29th-31th, in Hong Kong and in Foshan, China. Organized by Cukierman & Co. Investment House Ltd. and Catalyst CEL Fund, GoforIsrael is one of the most influential business conferences in Israel, having won worldwide recognition for shaping the future of Israeli and related global investments and policies.

Around 100 Israeli hitech and startup companies will fly to China to attend the GoforIsrael conference in Foshan (May 31st), a major city in Guangdong Province. More than 1,000 Chinese investors from Foshan and the Greater Bay Area, will attend the event, which will showcase the best innovation coming out of Israel on an international level, in areas such as AI, IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, cyber security, energy, advanced manufacturing, autotech, and more.

The event in Foshan is co-organized with The People's Government of Foshan Municipality. Both events - HK and Foshan - will include 1:1 meetings between Israeli entrepreneurs and Chinese investors.

Foshan is part of the Greater Bay Area, one of China's leading metropolitans with GDP equivalent to Russia and South Korea. Foshan is a vibrant economic and manufacturing center, with expertise in electronics, machinery, electrical products, furniture and more. The growth in Foshan's economy is a great opportunity for Israeli tech companies to revitalize the area's industry towards industrial 4.0 revolution.

Haggai Ravid, CEO of Cukierman & Co Investments House: "Following on our successful conference in China in 2016, we decided to return to China and bring Israeli hi-tech to Chinese investors. It is a unique encounter with hundreds of Chinese investors, in a very focused and direct way. Israeli technology companies will benefit from pre-organized meetings with potential investors, and from the opportunity to present their technologies on stage. Correspondingly, Foshan's economy and industry are eager to cooperate with ground breaking Israeli technologies."

The last GoforIsrael conference in China was a huge success- more than 2,800 participants attended the conference, among them 1,500 high quality investors. The upcoming event in Foshan and HK reflects the significant demand from Chinese investors to invest in Israeli innovation.

The long list of senior speakers in Foshan event includes:

Zvi Heifetz - Ambassador of Israel to China, Peggy Wang - Founder & Managing Partner, LongTech China Ventures, Nadav Cohen - Consul General of Israel in Guangzhou, Edouard Cukierman - Chairman of Cukierman & Co Investments House and Managing Partner of Catalyst CEL China Israel Fund, Yair Shamir - Former Minister of Agriculture of Israel, Managing Partner, Catalyst CEL, Cheng Shuang - Executive Director & CEO of China Everbright Limited, Ilan Ofer - Corporate Director, BD, Orbotech, Yifei Li - Chairman, Man Group China, Yoav Sade- Head of China, Meitar, Shengyan Fan - Managing Director - Catalyst CEL Fund, Yongqing Zhang, Executive Director & Head of M&A - GF Securities

Xiangjun Li - Vice Chairman, China M&A Association.

For the Conference Agenda: GoforIsrael

The conference panels will address issues such as: Israel-China M&A; Israel - China partnership: The Belt and Road initiative; Market strategies for Israeli companies in China; M&A and Chinese Investments in Israeli Life Science companies, and The image of Israel abroad.

Elevator pitches by selected innovative Israeli companies will be held along the course of the conference. These companies will be given the opportunity to briefly introduce their products and solutions to potential investors, in the fields of technology, media, telecom and life sciences.

Cukierman & Co.Investment House is the leading Israeli Cross-Border focused investment house, with a strong global network including many leading corporations, investors and financial institutions in key markets such as China, Europe, and beyond. Headquartered in Israel, the company provides a full array of investment banking services including M&A, Private Placements, Public Offerings, Consulting and Family Office Services to Israeli and European companies. With over 5.5 billion US $ in transactions, Cukierman & Co. has the leading Corporate Finance team in Israel with dedicated experts in the Life Sciences, Technologies, Media & Telecom (TMT), Green Technologies and Real Estate industries.

Catalyst is a top performing Israeli based private equity multi-fund firm founded in 1999. With over US$250 million under management, Catalyst funds support capital and long-term growth of innovative Israeli middle-market companies in global markets. Catalyst assists portfolio companies in reaching their targets by leveraging on the partners' vast Israeli and Global network. Catalyst has invested in innovative companies and has a diversified portfolio, including companies from the Industrials, Telecommunications, Information Technologies, Enterprise Software, Medical Devices and Bio/Pharma industries.

