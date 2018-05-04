Wall Street trading opened with small gains on Friday as investors ran over the latest non-farm payrolls report. At 1510 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 0.12% and 0.08%, respectively, while the Nasdaq was up 0.31%. The main focus of the day has been the payrolls report, which revealed weaker than expected job growth throughout April, despite the unemployment rate falling to its lowest level in more than seventeen years. The Labour Department said non-farm payroll ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...