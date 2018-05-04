Argentina's central bank hiked its main policy interest rate for the third time this week as it fought off a run against its currency. On Friday, the monetary authority hiked its seven-day repurchase rate by 625 basis points to 40.00% for a cumulative hike of 1,275 basis points over the past week in a bid to try and stabilise the peso. Analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and Pantheon Macroeconomics both expected authorities in Buenos Aires would succeed. Weighing on the peso, and emerging ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...