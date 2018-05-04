Honghua Group Showcases at 2018 OTC Exhibition

HOUSTON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 49th Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) opened on April 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas, USA. As one of the first Chinese companies entering the US energy equipment market, Honghua Group Co., Ltd. (Honghua hereafter) exhibited its latest shale gas development technology. Over 2,700 companies from more than 40 countries participated in this OTC Expo., attracting more than 64,700 professional visitors from all over the world.

Honghua ultra-high-power electric fracturing system, which has made major breakthroughs in shale gas development both in China and overseas, has become the focus of attention in the exhibition. The large-scale model of the integrated shale gas development solution was demonstrated together with the model of 6000HP electric fracturing pump unit, along with the direct top drive and direct-drive drawworks, which attracted customers from all over the world to visit Honghua's booth.

The ultra-high power electric fracturing system is the core system of the integrated shale gas development solution with the core concept: Network goes ahead, charged with gas, combined gas and power, assembly line operation and industrialized production, which propels shale gas development into a new era of electric, numerically controlled, environmentally-friendly and cost effective. The system has the world's largest electric fracturing pump - 6000HP - which is twice as large as the previous largest fracturing pump in the world, and it is the first fracturing pump driven by a VF (variable frequency) motor. It has also achieved the first application of medium voltage frequency conversion technology in the oil gas fracturing industry. From August 2017 until now, the system has successfully completed many shale gas development operations in China and received high compliments from the customers.

As one of the first Chinese companies participating in the OTC exhibitions, this is Honghua's 15th year participating in the show. OTC is no longer just a commercial exhibition for Honghua but also a gathering platform for our global partners. The exhibition team formed by employees who are the backbone of several departments received hundreds of customers during the four-day exhibition, led by the senior company management and the cooperation of domestic and foreign colleagues. During the exhibition, the senior managing members welcomed customers from Nabors, Aker, CNOOC, Weatherford, Halliburton, Canrig, Derrick, CCS and so on.