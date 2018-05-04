Pegasus Food Futures Announces Appointment of Kristina Williams as Head of Finance

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pegasus Food Futures, one of the largest owners and operators of hydroponic farming facilities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) today announced the appointment of Kristina Williams as Head of Finance, who will be based at the company's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Mrs. Williams most recently served at Gulf Finance Corporation, where she raised AED 500m syndicated loan from local and international banks and ran several business transformation projects.

With over ten years' of experience within the financial services sector, over this time, she has led Financial Control, Financial Planning & Analysis and Treasury teams in the U.K and U.A.E.

Kristina is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Her experience and knowledge will assist the CEO and Board in all financial and strategic matters.

Kristina's skills will be a tremendous asset to Pegasus Food Futures as we continue to drive increased value and quality, as well as advance the company's commercial efforts. We are thrilled to welcome Kristina to the Pegasus team.