Semarchy and Solita Partner to Power Intelligent Data Hubs in the Nordics

HELSINKI, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Semarchy, the Intelligent Data Hub company, and Solita, one of the leading digital transformation companies in the Nordics, today announced their partnership to expand their services to Finland and in the Nordics. Together the companies put modern data governance as well as master and application data management solutions with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities at the fingertips of business users.

xDM, the Semarchy Intelligent Data Hub, together with the Solita Agile Data solution - a combination of development tools, architecture, and Data Devops methods offer companies a perfect tool set to accelerate their data business experiments and automate both their on-premises and cloud-based data management solutions.

"Demand for data management is rising in the Nordic countries, as digitalization, the rise of AI, and new data-oriented ways to conduct business require a higher quality of data," said Pekka Ahola, Senior Vice President of cloud and analytics at Solita. "More flexible and agile ways are needed to guarantee business value with quick delivery. After trial and discussion with plenty of MDM vendors, we felt that the Intelligent Data Hub provided by Semarchy in their xDM solution gives long-needed agility, extensibility and user experience for demanding business users."

An Intelligent Data Hub, xDM from Semarchy combines the Enterprise Information Management capabilities typically associated with Master Data Management (MDM), Data Governance, Quality, Enrichment, and Workflows - in a single platform. Semarchy will look to the more than 650 digital business experts from service designers and lean startup experts to software developers, business intelligence and data science specialists at Solita to expand their cloud and on-premises software solution in the region.

"Empowering business users with data is not a regional challenge, but a global one," said Richard Branch, VP and General Manager at Semarchy. "The synergy with Solita was apparent from our first interactions, as they saw how our xDM solution fits with their desire to create culture, services and tech solutions for better business and society."

The companies have already started joint projects, including one of the largest companies in Finland, who will be the first to enjoy the fruits of the new partnership.

ABOUT SOLITA:

Solita (http://www.solita.fi/en/) is a digital transformation company driven by data and human insight. We create culture, services and tech solutions that help us reinvent businesses and society for the better. Our services range from strategic consulting to service design, digital development, data, AI & analytics and managed cloud services. Established in 1996, Solita employs 650 digital business specialists in Helsinki, Tampere, Oulu, Singapore, Stockholm and Tallinn.

ABOUT SEMARCHY:

Semarchy(www.semarchy.com) is the Intelligent Data Hub company. Its xDM platform helps to address challenges such as the Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). xDM solves for enterprise Master Data Management (MDM), Application Data Management (ADM), and Collaborative Data Governance challenges for some of the most well-known brands in the US and Europe. This agile platform leverages smart algorithms and material design to simplify data stewardship, quality, enrichment and workflows. xDM from Semarchy is implemented via an agile and iterative approach that delivers business value almost immediately, and scales to meet enterprise complexity.

Intelligent Data Hub, Intelligent MDM, xDM and Semarchy are trademarks of Semarchy, Inc. in the US, EU, and other territories.

