Consultancy Firm Croner One of the First to Be Granted SRA Waivers

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has granted waivers to Croner, which will allow the consultancy firm to offer a wider range of legal services through its team of solicitors.

The move comes after the regulator indicated it was providing an increased 'safe space' for legal providers that want to offer legal services in different ways.

What this means for Croner is an ability to offer services through their own solicitors which could only previously be accessed through a law firm or alternative business structure. In particular the move will enable Croner to provide written advice and employment tribunal litigation support through its employed solicitors, as well as the telephone advice and support already available.

Andrew Willis, Head of Legal & Advisory, at Croner, said: "We are delighted that Croner is one of the first UK consultancies to be granted these waivers by the SRA. Croner has long provided an industry-leading service to its clients in the areas of HR, Health & Safety and Reward, and this decision means that we will now be able to deliver the service in a new and innovative way through our team of solicitors and the SRA's Innovation Space."

The SRA is planning to publish all waivers to ensure the process is fair and transparent and will make available an annual innovation report to ensure decisions are made consistently.

To be granted the waiver Croner had to demonstrate that its plan was compatible with regulatory objectives to protect and promote the public interest, as well as improve access to justice.

