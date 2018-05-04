Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")

3 MAY 2018

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The company announces an interim dividend of 0.62 pence per share ('pps') for the period 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018. The dividend payment will be made on 31 May 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 11 May 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 10 May 2018.

The dividend of 0.62 pps will be designated 0.35 pps as an interim property income distribution ('PID') and 0.27 pps as an interim ordinary dividend.

The annual audited year end results to 31 March 2018 will be announced on 22 May 2018.

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited: 020 7658 6000

Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery

Northern Trust: 01481 745 212

James Machon

FTI Consulting: 020 3727 1000

Dido Laurimore / Ellie Sweeney