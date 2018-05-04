Thomson Reuters Corp - TR Provides Info on Future Financial Reporting

The company's Legal business unit has been restated to include the Regulatory Intelligence and Compliance Learning businesses that Thomson Reuters will retain as part of the transaction. These businesses generated approximately $69 million of revenues in 2017. Results for these businesses were previously reflected in F&R's results.

The company also expects to incur costs and will make investments in 2018 and 2019 in the ongoing Thomson Reuters business resulting from the operational separation of F&R from the rest of the company.

The company previously announced that it expects to retain stranded costs in 2018, 2019 and 2020 that will not be eliminated with the sale of the 55% interest in F&R. The company will provide an update of these expected costs when it reports its first-quarter 2018 results. These costs will be included in the company's non-IFRS measures and outlook.

These costs and investments are included in the estimate of transaction-related expenses and taxes of $1.5 billion - $2.5 billion, as previously disclosed.

Post-Closing Financial Reporting

Following the closing of the transaction, the company's IFRS results will include the company's 45% share of F&R's results reported in a single line item on the company's income statement titled "Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments". The company's non-IFRS measures, including adjusted earnings, will exclude its share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments.

Thomson Reuters

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Thomson Reuters prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS. Thomson Reuters uses non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies, and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in Thomson Reuters 2017 annual report.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking, including the company's expectations regarding the timing for closing of the proposed Financial & Risk transaction. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and reflect our company's current expectations. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. There is no assurance that a transaction involving all or part of the Financial & Risk business will be completed or that other events described in any forward-looking statement will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflect expectations only as of the date of this news release. Except as may be required by applicable law, Thomson Reuters disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.