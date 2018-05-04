UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend
London, May 2
Date:3 May 2018
Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
First Interim Dividend for 2018
UK Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces its first interim dividend payment for 2018, in respect of the financial period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below.
Ex-Dividend Date - 17 May 2018
Record Date - 18 May 2018
Pay Date - 31 May 2018
