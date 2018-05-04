UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend

Date:3 May 2018

Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

First Interim Dividend for 2018

UK Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces its first interim dividend payment for 2018, in respect of the financial period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below.

Ex-Dividend Date - 17 May 2018

Record Date - 18 May 2018

Pay Date - 31 May 2018

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745323

