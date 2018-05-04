Third Bridge Strengthens C-Suite With New President and Chief People Officer

LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Bridge, a leading research firm serving investment companies, is pleased to announce that Paul Carr has joined the firm as President, and Caliopie Walsh has joined as Chief People Officer.

Paul was formerly President of Axiom Law, the leading disrupter in the corporate legal industry, where he scaled the business and oversaw a six-fold increase in size. He also held senior roles at American Express and BCG, and has a wealth of experience across the US, Asia and Europe. As President, he will oversee the full P&L and lead the 11-year-old company through its next phase of growth.

Caliopie, formerly of Experian, brings over 20 years of experience in human resources, including leadership positions at DoubleClick (now Google), CBS Marketwatch and Coach. In her role as Chief People Officer, she will lead all HR and People functions and play a crucial role in growing the global team and scaling Third Bridge's strong company culture.

"I am extremely excited by the capabilities that Paul and Caliopie bring to Third Bridge. Their experience is relevant to the company today as well as to what we aspire to achieve in the future, and I look forward to working alongside them through this next part of Third Bridge's journey," said Emmanuel Tahar, CEO and co-founder of Third Bridge.

The two new executives are based at Third Bridge's US headquarters in New York City.

