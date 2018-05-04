Motive Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with Inforalgo to Fuel Expansion and Growth within Capital Markets

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Labs, the global innovation firm focused on building the next generation of financial technology, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership based on value creation with Inforalgo, a leading provider of data connectivity and harmonization technology to the Capital Markets industry.

As part of this global strategic partnership, Inforalgo will leverage Motive Labs' on-site expertise and tap into their extensive network to improve its delivery plan, expand the scope of its services and grow its client base. Alberto Corvo, Founding Partner of Motive Labs, will join the Inforalgo Board of Directors, with Sam Tidswell-Norrish, Principal, joining as a Board Observer.

Following the recent opening of Motive's European Innovation & Investment Centre in Canary Wharf, opened by John Glen MP Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, Inforalgo is planning to relocate to the location with Motive Labs.

Alberto Corvo, Founding Partner, commented: "We are delighted to support Inforalgo's growth trajectory with strategic support and access to our global ecosystem to accelerate the company's product innovation and geographic expansion. We believe that to increase profitability and remain regulatory compliant, capital markets and investment banks will continue to focus on their core business and outsource data connectivity to expert managed service providers such as Inforalgo."

Jordan Ambrose, CEO of Inforalgo, commented: "Motive Labs will help us scale our business as we seek to meet the unprecedented challenges faced by the capital markets and investment banking industry. The potent combination of ours and Motive's expertise is already proving to be a catalyst for our client-focused delivery plan and we look forward to developing our propositions together."

Motive Labs is a global innovation firm focused on building the next generation of financial technology. With offices in London, New York and Belgium, the firm was established by some of the world's leading investors, operators, and innovators in the financial technology sector, who together are focused on building the next generation of financial technology.

Inforalgo is a trusted partner to leading global financial institutions and provides Straight-Through Processing (STP) and managed data connectivity solutions to optimise trading efficiency and harmonise data sets. Its technology connects Electronic Communication Networks (ECNs), Asset Managers, Execution Management Systems (EMSs) and regulatory reporting services to help clients streamline the entire trade workflow across different trading platforms and asset classes.

