3D Communications Expands Value Communications for Market Access Division in Europe with Hiring of Roche Pharmaceuticals Executive

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Communications has expanded its Global Value Communications services in Europe, with the addition of Kate Dion, a seasoned communications executive.

Dion was most recently with Roche Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland. She has extensive experience developing strategic narratives around highly complex and controversial issues, including market access, pricing and value.

During her six years at Roche, Dion worked in Pharma Communications and led the development of a widely-adopted pricing communications toolkit and app that helped executives communicate a simple, transparent and empathetic pricing story on the value of medicines. Before Kate joined Roche, she was a reporter at Reuters for six years covering the pharmaceutical industry throughout Europe.

Dion is known for her ability to bring together cross-functional teams to address complex issues, and craft insightful and relevant communications to shape the conversation.

"Kate is an important addition to the 3D Global Value Communications team because she has front-line experience with the challenges the pharmaceutical industry faces, understands the policy and payer landscape throughout Europe, and knows how to develop communications platforms and messages that resonate with media and other important stakeholders," said Cindy DiBiasi, 3D Communications Co-founder.

In addition to her work on the Global Value Communications team, Dion will also support 3D's CHMP work in Europe. She will be based in Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

About 3D

Over the last 15 years, 3D Communications has established itself as a global leader in healthcare communications, specializing in helping pharmaceutical and device companies with their most complex regulatory, market access, commercialization, and executive communications.

3D Communications has worked extensively throughout Europe on controversial and complex healthcare regulatory and commercialization issues.

3D's services include: analyzing important audiences, developing strategy; creating messages and PowerPoint presentations, and testing messages for effectiveness and persuasiveness.

For more information, visit www.3dcommunications.us.