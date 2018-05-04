MoneyRebel Builds One-Stop Digital Marketplace of the World's Most Trusted Financial Advisors

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Aiming to restore trust in the tainted financial advisory industry, MoneyRebel offers customers a new immutable online platform with the highest-rated investment and financial advisors, as judged by fellow users.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685829/MoneyRebel_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685830/MoneyRebel_CEO.jpg )



Using blockchain technology to ensure reviews cannot be altered and are secure; the publically available digital marketplace allows users to choose an advisor from a pre-selected list of verified professionals with ratings from real clients.

Quickly matching the needs of each customer with the wealth managers, planners, insurance specialists and tax specialists they require, MoneyRebel leverages the blockchain's ability to track and record advisors' past successes and credibility to provide ultimate transparency.

Money management can be a confusing and complex, users are also assisted in their search by a MR Robo Advisor and MR Virtual Assistant, powered by Artificial Intelligence.

The Fintech startup's team has more than 187 combined years of experience in financial consulting, wealth management, business modelling, IT, crypto trading and digital banking.

MoneyRebel's Chief Executive Mitja Vezovisek says the service will bring us one large step closer to trust and transparency in the world of personal finance.

"I, as an advisor, have been trying to find a solution to this problem for over a decade," states Mitja Vezovisek, MoneyRebel CEO. "With the emergence of blockchain, I saw an opportunity to change that game, which is why we decided to put the identity of advisors and the ratings/reviews from clients on a blockchain. When you save something on a blockchain, it becomes immutable. We also all know that on blockchain, it is not enough for one single client to claim someone is an 'amazing advisor' - it has to be confirmed by multiple clients. Therefore, when we place trust into blockchain in this way, we eliminate the doubts connected to an advisor's identity and his work."

Following the successful launch and testing of the all-in-one financial platform's beta version, MoneyRebel will start its ICO crowd sale to support on May 8th and will be live until May 15th 2018.

About MoneyRebel

Based in Ljubljana, Slovenia, MoneyRebel is an all in one marketplace of advisors on blockchain that also bringing together crypto-skilled financial advisors and newcomers.

For further information: https://moneyrebel.io/

Whitepaper: https://moneyrebel.io/Whitepaper_2018.pdf

Lightpaper: https://moneyrebel.io/MR_LightPaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/moneyrebel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/moneyrebel/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/moneyrebel

Twitter: https://twitter.com/moneyrebelteam

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/moneyrebel/