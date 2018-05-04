SteelEye and MAP FinTech Announce Partnership to Collaborate in Research and Development for Regulatory Reporting

LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership will focus on common areas of regulatory reporting relating to EMIR, MIFID II/MIFIR and Best Execution solutions

SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm and MAP Financial Technologies Limited, ("MAP FinTech") who specialise in regulatory reporting solutions, are pleased to announce a research and development partnership. The partnership will focus on the two firms' complementary areas of regulatory reporting, specifically relating to EMIR, MIFID-II/MIFIR and Best Execution solutions.

SteelEye has developed an intelligent data engine with analytics that provide insights to firms beyond the regulatory dimension with an ability to view, search and analyse structured, unstructured and semi-structured data through a single lens. This makes regulatory reporting simple and seamless to implement, providing a competitive advantage to firms, whilst also supplying further specialised solutions for MIFID II/MIFIR, Best Execution, Trade Reconstruction, Record Keeping and Surveillance.

MAP FinTech is part of one of Europe's largest financial services advisory groups, MAP S.Platis, who are a standard-setter in EMIR reporting for online brokers and one of the very first to have reported under EMIR. Since that time, MAP FinTech has focused on developing fully-automated MiFID, MIFID-II/MIFIR, FATCA and CRS solutions to complement its fully-automated EMIR reporting system. The reconciliation, validation and monitoring capabilities of its Polaris platform make it a very useful tool for compliance officers.

The respective emphasis of both SteelEye and MAP FinTech on facilitating regulatory compliance through advanced technology helps to reduce the cost, complexity and risk faced by financial markets firms. The new collaborative partnership holds much promise for current and prospective clients worldwide.

Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye, said:"We are delighted to be working collaboratively with MAP FinTech,providing aclear aim offurther improving our clients'ability to cope with their onerous regulatory burden. Building on SteelEye's leading technology, we are supported by one of Europe's principal financial services advisory groups. Together we will be able to provide greater depth and breadth of reporting expertise to ensure that firms not only remain compliant, but are able to leverage their data for the benefit of their own businesses."

Dr. Stelios Platis, founder and Chairman of MAP S.Platis Group, added:"We are very pleased to be working togetherwith SteelEye to develop the next generation of data analytics and essential tools for the financial services industry. Beyond our individual efforts to provide the tools for our clients to comply efficiently and economically with the onerous financial regulatory requirements, our joint goal is to create a competitive advantage for our clients via such tools".

About SteelEye

SteelEye is the only regulatory compliance technology and data analytics firm that offers transaction reporting, record keeping, trade reconstruction and best execution along with data insight in one comprehensive solution. The firm's scalable secure data storage platform offers encryption at rest and in flight and best-in-class analytics to help financial firms meet regulatory obligations and gain additional insights into their business activities, helping them to trade with greater efficiency and profitability, while storing their data in a geography of their choice. With a fully open API framework, SteeleEye enables clients to visualise, interpret and store consolidated data in flexible ways that suit their needs.

SteelEye is headquartered in London, UK. For more information, visit: SteelEye and Iris .

About MAP Fintech

??? Financial Technologies Ltd (??? FinTech), is the technology arm of the financial services advisory and consultancy Group, MAP S.Platis. MAP FinTech specialises in regulatory reporting solutions for its international financial services clients arising from the requirements of a number of complex regulations such as MiFID II / MiFIR, ???R, R???T, FATCA and CRS. By utilising the firm's proprietary technology, all reporting regimes go through one centralised processing machine, with a single, user-friendly web-interface portal, providing clients with advanced configuration, management and analytics capabilities. The firm's technology is supported continuously by a dedicated and specialised support team with emphasis on compliance and risk management.

For more information, visit MAP FinTech and MAP S.Platis

