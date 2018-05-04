R/GA Ventures Host Exclusive Demo Day to Mark Conclusion of the Second IoT Venture Studio UK Program

LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Day of Networking and Presentations Supports Program Conclusion

Today, R/GA Ventures hosted its Demo Day for the second R/GA IoT Venture Studio UK - a day of networking, demonstrations and pitches celebrating the conclusion of the program. The event, held at R/GA London's Shoreditch based connected headquarters, showcased the graduates of the innovation-driven program and demonstrated R/GA Ventures' commitment to supporting the next generation of startups that are using Internet of Things technology to transform businesses. During today's Demo Event, each startup presented to industry leaders, program partners, investors and potential customers from the technology and innovation communities.

A diverse mix of companies took part in the program, with each using IoT technology in their own unique way to transform everything from FinTech and retail, to the environment and the home. During the course of the past three months, the companies were provided with support from R/GA's leadership, business units, and industry network as well as R/GA's award-winning strategic marketing, branding, design, and technology services. The program was run in collaboration with Innovate UK, the UK Government's innovation agency, and was also sponsored by Latch, who brought with them their deep expertise and a broad network to support the companies. Latch is a pioneer in Enterprise IoT, and was itself a participant in an R/GA Ventures program in 2015.

The Graduating Class from R/GA's second UK-based venture program, the R/GA IoT Venture Studio UK, are:

Beringar creates clever sensors powered by machine learning that make buildings talk. Carter's software optimises in-store experiences by enabling customers to shop directly from their smartphone. CupClub is replacing the £750M disposable cups market with reusable cups-as-a-service. Flow City makes out-of-home advertising as easy to plan and buy as online advertising, enabling more independant brands to access a broader media mix. Homebox gives you one single impartial, trusted and transparent view of your home services, so you can make more informed decisions. Mimica is creating accessible, affordable freshness indicators for all types of perishable products, from food to pharmaceuticals, becoming the globally recognised mark of freshness. Sceenic provides a white label SaaS solution that allows media companies to bring a 'watch together' experience to their viewers. Sensing Feeling creates advanced human emotion sensing products, providing businesses with real-time measurement of the emotional response of people in physical environments. Wearable X has pioneered the Nadi X yoga line. Woven-in sensors and haptics allow you to feel the guidance of an instructor wherever you are.

"We're all extremely proud of each startup and what they've achieved during the course of the program, while I'm especially proud at the standard of presentations from them all on show at today's Demo Event," said Matt Webb, Managing Director of R/GA IoT Venture Studio UK. "Over the last three months we have worked closely with this cohort to help create real momentum for each of them in their respective markets. We very much see this as the continuation of a long collaboration between them and R/GA, and not the end of that process."

R/GA Ventures helps industry leaders embrace disruption, connecting them with emerging startups, technologies and consumer behaviors to drive their businesses forward. Since 2013, the R/GA Ventures portfolio has grown to include more than 80 companies across a variety of verticals. R/GA Ventures and R/GA are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG), one of the world's largest advertising and marketing services organizations. Learn more at ventures.rga.com and by following @rgaventures.

