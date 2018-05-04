Aurea's Solutions Deliver Essential Data Protection Safeguards that Comply with the EU's New GDPR Requirements

GDPR-ready collaboration and customer experience solutions ensure peace of mind by employing rigorous data security throughout the customer journey

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurea Software, Inc., a leading provider of customer experience solutions, today announced that a wide array of its software products comply with key requirements for the upcoming European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In advance of this stringent data privacy law taking effect on May 25, 2018, Aurea is helping customers further safeguard the confidentiality of personal data and protect against possible threats, hazards or unauthorized access.

"Protecting individuals' privacy is integral to the transformative customer experiences we power for the world's greatest brands, which is why data security is a key business principle at Aurea," said Christian Stadlmann, general manager of Aurea CRM. "Our products follow the EU's data protection guidelines, and we're committed to easing our customers' own GDPR readiness programs through valuable security tools and helpful service offerings."

Aurea's library of GDPR-ready software products includes the following:

The Jive Interactive Intranet solution provides the gateway to an organization's most important assets - its knowledge and people. Jive's data protection capabilities include externally audited ISO 27001 and SOC 2 security controls in Jive data centers, encryption-in-transit for all personal data traffic between Jive servers and users' web browsers or third-party services, and updated, more flexible APIs to support individuals' rights to access their personal data.

solution provides the gateway to an organization's most important assets - its knowledge and people. Jive's data protection capabilities include externally audited ISO 27001 and SOC 2 security controls in Jive data centers, encryption-in-transit for all personal data traffic between Jive servers and users' web browsers or third-party services, and updated, more flexible APIs to support individuals' rights to access their personal data. Aurea CRM is a comprehensive customer relationship management solution that helps sales organizations set priorities and make informed decisions via a compact overview of team activities, sales pipelines and key performance indicators. Aurea CRM's GDPR-compliant functionality includes encryption-in-transit between Aurea servers and clients or third-party systems, encryption-at-rest for cloud deployments in data centers, as well as various export file formats and APIs for personal data management.

is a comprehensive customer relationship management solution that helps sales organizations set priorities and make informed decisions via a compact overview of team activities, sales pipelines and key performance indicators. Aurea CRM's GDPR-compliant functionality includes encryption-in-transit between Aurea servers and clients or third-party systems, encryption-at-rest for cloud deployments in data centers, as well as various export file formats and APIs for personal data management. The Aurea Messaging Solutions (AMS) suite includes email infrastructure solutions that support millions of users across more than 1,000 companies. In particular, Aurea's cloud-based Email Archival and Email Continuity products support GDPR's personal data requirements through encryption-at-rest and encryption-in-transit, comprehensive data export capabilities in a variety of file formats, as well as easy individual access to stored data via the AMS console.

Similarly rigorous data protection capabilities are in place across Aurea's other cloud, hosted and on-premise products, such as the Aurea CX Platform, Aurea Campaign Manager, Aurea ListManager and Aurea AlertFind, as well as vertical solutions for the life sciences and retail industries. In addition, Aurea is Privacy Shield certified in the U.S., which provides the framework to transfer personal data between the EU, Switzerland and the United States. Aurea also embraces 'privacy by design' software development, which includes data privacy reviews during architecture, design, implementation and testing processes.

About Aurea

Aurea Software, Inc. is the technology behind some of the world's greatest customer and employee experiences, for the largest and most successful brands. Aurea's platform, engagement and vertical solutions help companies create exceptional, end-to-end experiences for their customers - driving both retention and growth. Aurea's products include process management, messaging, customer relationship management, email marketing, and collaboration software, as well as industry solutions for retail, insurance, energy and life sciences. Aurea is an affiliate of ESW Capital. More information can be found at www.aurea.com.

Aurea and the Aurea logo are trademarks of Aurea Software, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

