Say 'I Do' to the Return of the International Make-Up Artist Trade Show (IMATS) to Olympia London: May 17-20

LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- All eyes will be focused on beauty at IMATS London. Watch the royal wedding on a large TV screen; discover the latest make-up products, discuss the latest techniques; learn tips and tricks from top artists; see incredible demos; enjoy beautiful body-painting works; shop with amazing discounts; and so much more!

INTERNATIONAL MAKE-UP ARTIST TRADE SHOW - IMATS New York 2018. The most innovative experience for make-up artists and enthusiasts to learn, connect and be inspired. For tickets or more information visit: IMATS.NET

Professional make-up artists and enthusiasts will get a chance to experience the excitement of this year's IMATS London surrounded by brands such as Kat Von D Beauty, Kryolan Professional Make-up, Royal & Langnickel Brush Mfg., M.A.C. Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Urban Decay, NYX Professional Makeup, Nars, Bdellium Tools, Inglot and many more.

A wealth of knowledge and experience from industry leaders will be shared with those seeking to improve their skills. Don't miss artists such as: David Malinowsk, co-winner of this year's Oscar, BAFTA and Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award for his work on Darkest Hour; Lan Nguyen-Grealis, renowned artist, author and beauty editor of Phoenix magazine; Einat Dan, a multiple award-winning make-up artist whose work has appeared in Vogue, Elle, Posh, InStyle, Maxim, Tatler and other publications; the Kat Von D Artistry Collective, and many more amazing artists and leaders.

International students will race to create winning looks and take home cash and prizes. Battle of the Brushes themes this year are Wildwood Warrior for beauty/fantasy and Victorian Emporium for character make-up.

Royal & Langnickel will sponsor this year's beauty competition.

Additional speakers to be confirmed. Visit imats.net for tickets, details on education and more.

Produced by Make-Up Artist magazine, IMATS is also held annually in Los Angeles, New York, London, Toronto, Vancouver, British Columbia; and Atlanta. For more IMATS and make-up industry updates, connect with IMATS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Qualified press outlets interested in personal interviews with Mimi Choi or Executive Producer Michael Key, or seeking press credentials, please visit: imats.net/press/.

Media Contact:
Heli Del Moral
(360) 882-3488, ext. 102
helid@kpgmedia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658358/IMATS_Logo.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire