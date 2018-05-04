Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Size Worth USD 605.6 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global carbonated soft drinks market is projected to reach USD 605.6 Billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The technological advancements in production process of beverages and increasing retail sales are likely to be the major driving factors over the forecast period.

The key distribution channels supermarkets and general merchandisers, food service and drinking places, gas stations and convenience stores, vending machine operations, and others. Others segment include smaller outlets such as private clubs, drugstore, and community centers.

Stringent government regulations regarding sugar level in the drink coupled with rising health concerns are anticipated to be the main restraining factors over the coming years. Various study and researches have proved the relation between consumption of sugary drinks with several health problems such as diabetes, obesity, and tooth decay.

The acquisition, partnership, and expansion are the key strategies being adopted by the players in order to strengthen their position. Market players have been focusing to develop new products on account of rising number of health-conscious consumers. Companies are involved in mergers & acquisitions in order to increase their global presence and product portfolio.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Supermarkets and general merchandisers segment is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR of 5.5% in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025, owning to availability of maximum products under one roof

Food service & drinking places segment is likely to grow at second fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing number of fast-food outlets, takeout outlets, full-service restaurants, and bars are inducing manufacturers to put up their product in such places for distribution.

Gas stations & convenience stores are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025 in North America region due to a large number of stores attached with a gas station in the region.

region due to a large number of stores attached with a gas station in the region. Europe is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations for food & beverage industry and changing consumer preferences.

is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations for food & beverage industry and changing consumer preferences. In November 2016 , PepsiCo acquired Kevita company, which manufactures fermented probiotic and kombucha beverages to expand its portfolio in health and wellness products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global carbonated soft drinks market on the basis of distribution channel and region:

Carbonated Soft Drinks Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume Billion Liter, 2014 - 2025) Supermarkets and general merchandisers Food Service and Drinking Places Gas Stations and Convenience Stores Vending Machine Operations Others

Carbonated Soft Drinks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume Billion Liter, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Middle East & Africa



