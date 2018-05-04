Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, May 3
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 April 2018
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|10.59
|Sberbank
|8.05
|Novatek
|5.48
|Tatneft Pao
|4.79
|OTP Bank
|4.54
|PZU
|4.28
|Garanti Bank
|4.10
|Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank
|3.47
|National Bank of Greece
|3.29
|Gazprom
|2.85
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 April 2018 was as follows:
|Russia
|56.81
|Poland
|18.42
|Turkey
|9.61
|Hungary
|4.54
|Romania
|4.91
|Greece
|3.30
|Czech rep
|3.06
|Other European
|2.47
|Cash & Equivalents
|-3.12