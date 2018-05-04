Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, May 3
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|SSE PLC
|5.9%
|Huaneng Renewables
|5.6%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|5.3%
|National Grid
|5.2%
|China Everbright Intl.
|5.2%
|Pennon Group
|4.9%
|Edison International
|4.5%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.3%
|NRG Yield A & C Ords
|4.1%
|Atlantia
|4.1%
|DP World
|3.4%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|3.4%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|3.0%
|Avangrid
|2.9%
|Atlantica Yield
|2.7%
|EcoRodovias
|2.7%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.7%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.7%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|2.4%
|Enbridge
|2.4%
At close of business on 30 April 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|15.4%
|Multi Utilities
|19.4%
|Renewable Energy
|29.2%
|Water & Waste
|15.4%
|Gas
|8.9%
|Ports
|3.4%
|Toll roads
|6.8%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|-1.2%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|30.6%
|China
|18.5%
|Latin America
|12.5%
|United Kingdom
|10.8%
|Global
|9.9%
|India
|2.7%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|6.4%
|Eastern Europe
|0.8%
|Asia (excluding China)
|5.6%
|Middle East
|3.4%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|-1.2%
|100.0%