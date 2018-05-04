Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets SSE PLC 5.9% Huaneng Renewables 5.6% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.3% National Grid 5.2% China Everbright Intl. 5.2% Pennon Group 4.9% Edison International 4.5% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.3% NRG Yield A & C Ords 4.1% Atlantia 4.1% DP World 3.4% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.4% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.0% Avangrid 2.9% Atlantica Yield 2.7% EcoRodovias 2.7% OPG Power Ventures 2.7% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.7% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.4% Enbridge 2.4%

At close of business on 30 April 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 15.4% Multi Utilities 19.4% Renewable Energy 29.2% Water & Waste 15.4% Gas 8.9% Ports 3.4% Toll roads 6.8% Telecoms infrastructure 2.7% Cash/Net Current Assets -1.2% 100.0%