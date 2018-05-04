sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

London, May 3

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
SSE PLC5.9%
Huaneng Renewables5.6%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)5.3%
National Grid5.2%
China Everbright Intl.5.2%
Pennon Group4.9%
Edison International4.5%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.3%
NRG Yield A & C Ords4.1%
Atlantia4.1%
DP World3.4%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.4%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.0%
Avangrid2.9%
Atlantica Yield2.7%
EcoRodovias2.7%
OPG Power Ventures2.7%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.7%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.4%
Enbridge2.4%

At close of business on 30 April 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity15.4%
Multi Utilities19.4%
Renewable Energy29.2%
Water & Waste15.4%
Gas8.9%
Ports3.4%
Toll roads6.8%
Telecoms infrastructure2.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets-1.2%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America30.6%
China18.5%
Latin America12.5%
United Kingdom10.8%
Global9.9%
India2.7%
Europe (excluding UK)6.4%
Eastern Europe0.8%
Asia (excluding China)5.6%
Middle East3.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets-1.2%
100.0%

