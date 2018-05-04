XCMG Launches Global Loader Operator Competition in Kazakhstan.

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, the world's leading construction machinery manufacturer, has kicked off its third global loader operator competition in Almaty, Kazakhstan. 18 operators from across the country competed by completing a series of tasks and precision maneuvers on XCMG's acclaimed V Series platform loader.

After the competition, a jury of representatives from XCMG and local experts from the construction and excavation sectors selected Muratbek Utkilbaev as the best operator based on his operational fluency, working efficiency and error rate.

"Congratulations to Mr. Utkilbaev on his impressive win," said Wang Qingzhu, Vice President of XCMG. "All of the competitors did well and their collective performance is a testament to the skill and professionalism of the people who make up the heavy construction industry in Kazakhstan. XCMG has exported more than 3,000 loaders to Kazakhstan in the past six years that have served in nearly 100 construction projects, and the country is the largest construction machinery market in Central Asia and a key link of China's "Belt and Road" Initiative, making it one of our most important markets. We look forward to deepening our relationships within the industry here."

"I'd heard good things about XCMG's V Series loaders from people at LLC As-Ay Ltd Company and I've been wanting to try it, so I signed up for the competition to experience the function and quality of the machinery," said Utkilbaev, the winner of the competition. "It's very flexible, accurate and adjustable, even fully loaded, and the most important thing is that it's energy efficient."

Sajjan Uzbekov, an expert from the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, attended the competition and spoke highly of XCMG's contributions in pushing forward the economic and cultural development of China and Kazakhstan, and that the competition has affirmed XCMG's status as a world-class construction machinery brand.

At the competition, XCMG also signed an order for 500 loaders with LLC As-Ay Ltd Company, getting 2018 off to a flying start.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686330/XCMG.jpg