Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Expected to Reach US$ 8,951.5 Mn in 2026: Transparency Market Research

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global geospatial imagery analytics market was valued at US$ 4,567.0 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 8,951.5 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, the global geospatial imagery analytics market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of about 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

Increasing Penetration of Geographic Information System (GIS) Technology Driving the Market

The global geospatial imagery analytics market is primarily driven due to rise in adoption of geospatial information system technology. Rise in number of connected mobile devices has led to increase in penetration of consumer navigation systems. Over the last few years, GIS has observed significant growth in disaster management and related applications including climate change, carbon management, flood management, etc. Through this technology, users can integrate, analyze, and detect patterns and trends for large amounts of data sets, mainly geospatial data. Various factors, including sharp rise in geospatial information generated through GPS devices, smart phones, Google, and other sources, have resulted in dramatic advances in GIS technology. As GIS technology remains an important component of geospatial imagery analytics, in the near future, development in GIS technology is expected to propel the geospatial imagery analytics market.

Although the availability of online satellite images provides many beneficial commercial applications, these images may also be used for improper activities. Potential criminals might conduct virtual surveillance of banks, parks, government buildings, or schools using available satellite images without causing any suspicion. If suitable measures are not taken, lack of appropriate security and privacy measures may hamper the geospatial imagery analytics market.

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: Scope of the Report

The report offers detailed segmentation based on analytics type, technology, deployment, end-use, and region. In terms of analytics type, the video-based segment is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of technology, the global positioning system segment is followed by the geospatial information systems segment. The segment are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to rise in demand for location-based information, increase in smartphone proliferation, and rise in need for navigation systems in various end-use industries such as aviation, transportation, etc. Furthermore, in terms of deployment type, the cloud-based analytics solution segment held more than 50% share in the overall market. Since cloud-based geospatial imagery analytics solutions are cost-effective and have the capability of easy deployment and management, their adoption among various end-user is high in comparison to on-premise solutions. In terms of end-use, the defense & security, environment monitoring, energy, utilities, & natural resource, and construction segments together constituted more than 50% of overall market share. Moreover, these industries are expected to be the leading users of geospatial data during the forecast period.

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by geospatial imagery analytics providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Major players such as Digital Globe, ESRI, Harris Corporation, and Hexagon AB are working toward integration and creation of user-friendly and effective analytics solutions. During the forecast period, it is estimated that the established players in the market would either merge into large enterprises or would offer tough competition to the emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large geospatial imagery analytics vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in domestic as well as international markets.

Some other significant players in the geospatial imagery analytics market are WS Atkins plc., Trimble Inc., and TomTom International B.V.

The geospatial imagery analytics market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

By Technology

Global positioning Systems (GPS)

Geographical Information Systems (GIS)

Remote Sensing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV's)

Others

By Analytics Type

Video- based

Image-based

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By End-use

Defense & Security

Government

Environment Monitoring

Energy, Utility, & Natural Resources

Engineering & Construction

Mining & Manufacturing

Insurance

Agriculture

Health Care & Life Sciences

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the geospatial imagery analytics market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

and (MEA) South America Brazil Rest of South America



