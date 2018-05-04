Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 02-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.71p INCLUDING current year revenue 409.16p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 397.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 405.15p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---